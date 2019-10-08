This 4-star defensive tackle who originally committed to LSU is now headed to TCU

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU landed a big-time commitment on Tuesday night.

Four-star defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins announced his intentions to join the Frogs. Jenkins recently de-committed from LSU. Jenkins made the announcement on Twitter.

Jenkins, who plays at John Ehret High in Marrero, Louisiana, just outside of New Orleans, is listed at 6-foot-2, 285 pounds. He is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 28 defensive tackle recruit of his class by 247Sports.

Outside of LSU, Jenkins drew interest from other programs such as Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Jenkins becomes the third four-star prospect in TCU’s 2020 class, along with Newton defensive end James Sylvester and Virginia Beach, Va., Frank W. Cox cornerback Keontae Jenkins.

TCU could lose starting defensive tackle Ross Blacklock after this season. If Blacklock has a productive season, he could explore going to the NFL.

The Frogs now have 13 hard commits for the 2020 class. The class is ranked No. 42 in the country, and No. 5 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.