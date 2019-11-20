RJ Nembhard’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sends TCU coach Jamie Dixon to win No. 400

Jamie Dixon isn’t going to forget his 400th win anytime soon.

Sophomore guard RJ Nembhard drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left, sending TCU to a thrilling 59-58 victory over UC Irvine on Thursday night at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs led the entire first half, but had to rally back from a five-point deficit in the final two minutes.

Nembhard made a clutch 3-pointer with 1:36 left to pull TCU to within 58-56, and then TCU got multiple chances to take the lead.

Nembhard missed a 3-point attempt that would have given the Frogs the lead with 1:04 left. Center Kevin Samuel then missed a couple free throws that would’ve tied the game at 58-all.

Nembhard missed a possible game-tying layup with 12 seconds left and UC Irvine had a couple free throws to seal the game. But the Anteaters missed and the Frogs finally capitalized.

Nembhard drained the 3-pointer and UC Irvine couldn’t get a shot up before the buzzer.

“My teammates have confidence in me, my coaches have confidence in me,” he said. “I tried to slow things down and make it just like any other shot.”

What a way to get No. 400 for Dixon. He knew it wouldn’t be easy against UC Irvine, a 31-win team last season that won a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Kansas State.

Nembhard, the Keller High product, finished with a game-high 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Desmond Bane scored 11 points.

“I knew it was cash,” senior guard Edric Dennis said of Nembhard’s shot.

TCU never trailed in the first half, although it got off to another slow start. The Frogs endured a 4:43 scoring drought early in the game before going on a 9-0 run to take a 15-6 lead. Dennis got it started with a 3-pointer at the 13:12 mark, and Nembhard also had a 3-pointer in the stretch.

UC Irvine stayed within striking distance, tying the game at 22-all with 2:18 left. TCU, though, closed the half with a 6-0 run including a steal and fast-break dunk by Nembhard just before the buzzer.

That momentum was short-lived.

The Anteaters took the lead at the 13:33 mark of the second half. Anteaters senior forward John Edgar Jr. stole a pass by Frogs freshman Diante Smith, and went in for an easy fast-break dunk to take a 38-36 lead.

UC Irvine stayed in front until Nembhard’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

But the storyline from the game is Dixon becoming the 11th coach in history to reach the 400-win mark in 17 seasons. He’s never had a losing season in his career and is off to a promising start to keep that intact this season.

Pretty impressive for a coach who envisioned working at the junior college level before joining the UC Santa Barbara staff as a graduate assistant for the 1991-92 season.

Jerry Pimm was the head coach at UC Santa Barbara, but Dixon credits then-assistant Ben Howland with helping him get his first break in the business.

Dixon then headed to Hawaii for a couple of seasons, joking: “I figured I was at the right age to go live off nothing in Hawaii and be fine.”

When Howland took over Northern Arizona, Dixon rejoined him. Dixon followed Howland to Pitt and eventually succeeded him as the head coach. The rest, as they say, is history.

Dixon has become one of the top coaches in the country. His record tells the story.

“I’ve never been about ‘the dream job,’ or this or that,” Dixon said. “Always do the best job at the place you’re at. Whatever opportunity, whether it’s a blue-blood job or the bottom of the league job, you just do the best job you can.

“That really is the sign of what you’re doing and what you’re accomplishing. You do the best with what you have and enjoy the opportunity.”

TCU (4-0) returns to action against Clemson on Sunday as part of the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Central time at T-Mobile Arena.