With Jaedon LeDee eligible, TCU basketball has answer for biggest weakness

TCU basketball was out-rebounded by Division III Southwestern University in the season opener earlier this month.

The Horned Frogs believe that’ll become an aberration in the long run, especially with sophomore forward Jaedon LeDee obtaining an immediate eligibility waiver.

The Ohio State transfer made his debut in Monday’s 65-54 victory over Air Force, pulling down four rebounds in eight minutes. Center Kevin Samuel had a team-high 11 rebounds as TCU won the battle on the boards 38-28.

LeDee is a welcomed sight for a program desperate for another rebounding presence. Just ask Samuel and the pressure it will take off him.

“It’s going to be great coming into conference and having another body there,” Samuel said. “Me and him being able to get to the glass every time it goes up.”

Coach Jamie Dixon called LeDee the program’s “best rebounder per minutes.”

“If you watch it in practice, he’s probably our best rebounder,” Dixon said. “Kevin’s up there obviously, but I don’t if per minute wise he’s that good, so [LeDee] definitely does that.”

For LeDee, rebounding is something he’s always prided himself on. He averaged 15 rebounds a game as a senior at The Kinkaid School in Houston. In a reserve role at Ohio State last season, LeDee averaged 1.7 rebounds in 6.6 minutes.

“If I need to get on the glass, I need to get on the glass,” LeDee said. “Do whatever the team needs me to do.”

LeDee described his debut as “amazing,” considering what transpired in the hours leading up to the game. TCU didn’t know LeDee would be eligible until about four or five hours before the 8 p.m. tip against Air Force.

TCU officials had been hopeful that LeDee would be granted the immediate eligibility waiver, but it wasn’t guaranteed until the NCAA ruled favorably on Monday afternoon.

LeDee found out as he left chapel.

Asked if his waiver came up with the “big man” in chapel, LeDee smiled and said: “It was definitely a blessing.

“I was just happy to be out there with my brothers. I thank TCU and Ike [Ukaegbu, the school’s compliance director] and the compliance staff for making it possible.”

Dixon also made sure to thank Ukaegbu and the rest of TCU’s compliance staff for working diligently so LeDee would obtain the waiver.

“They did a tremendous job,” Dixon said. “Any athletic department, so many people do so many things for you, in all different areas, and I always feel like I never do thank enough for all the support we have in every facet.”

TCU returns to game action against UC Irvine on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.