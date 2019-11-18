TCU survives scare from Air Force, pulling away late for 65-54 victory

TCU basketball is off to a 3-0 start.

The Horned Frogs built a double-digit lead and withstood a big run by Air Force on Monday night, holding on for a 65-54 victory on Monday night at Schollmaier Arena.

Sophomore center Kevin Samuel led the way for TCU with 19 points and 11 rebounds, as he’s posted a double-double in every game this season.

Sophomore guard RJ Nembhard finished with 15 points, and freshman guard Francisco Farabello had 11 points.

TCU had a 39-28 lead by halftime, courtesy of a couple alley-oop dunks from Nembhard to Samuel in the final minute. But Air Force didn’t go away quietly.

The Falcons pulled to within one possession following an 11-0 run in the second half. Air Force sophomore guard A.J. Walker capped the run with a layup, cutting TCU’s lead to 48-45 with 12:30 left.

Air Force pulled to within 52-51 with 7:45 left, but TCU never surrendered the lead.

The Frogs went on a 9-0 run to regain a multiple possession lead. Nembhard scored four points, including a signature dunk, and Farabello delivered a clutch 3-pointer out of a timeout to extend TCU’s lead to 61-51.

Air Force didn’t threaten after that, and TCU is now 3-0 to start the season.

The storyline going into the game centered on forward Jaedon LeDee being granted an immediate eligibility waiver. LeDee made his debut, checking in at the 8:32 mark of the first half.

He finished with four rebounds in eight minutes.

TCU returns to action against UC Irvine on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.