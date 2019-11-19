RJ Nembhard scored at will for Keller. Now he wants to be an all-around threat for TCU.

Versatility.

That’s what RJ Nembhard wants to bring to TCU’s basketball team this season.

“I can score the ball. I can defend,” Nembhard said earlier this week. “I just want to utilize my abilities on both ends to help this team win.”

The early signs are promising for Nembhard and TCU.

Nembhard has started all three games, including Monday night’s 65-54 victory over Air Force at Schollmaier Arena.

Nembhard reached double-digits for the third straight game, finishing with 15 points, five assists and five rebounds. He set a career-high with 16 points last week against Louisiana, and had 14 in the season-opening victory over Southwestern University.

His offensive numbers, though, aren’t overly impressive outside of the point total. Nembhard is 16-for-37 from the field, including 4-for-18 from 3-point range.

But his growth goes beyond the box score. Coach Jamie Dixon has been pleased with a better shot selection by Nembhard and, sooner or later, those numbers should improve.

After all, Nembhard spent much of the off-season working on his shot to become more consistent from the field. Countless hours in the gym with teammates such as Desmond Bane and Edric Dennis should pay off.

“I’ve been working on it daily,” Nembhard said of his shot. “Getting in the gym with Bane, getting in there with Ed, a lot of guys, you know, just get a lot of reps up.”

Said Dixon: “His shot is a lot better, but haven’t seen it in the stats. But they’re good shots.

“Shot selection was a big thing we had to get through to him. Then I think the shot, the form, follow through is more consistent, so I think we’re going through the process of just getting to him. But the main thing is I think shot selection is better. He’s played very well.”

Most in the area are aware of Nembhard’s scoring abilities. This is a guy who averaged 26.4 points as a senior to close out his standout high school career at Keller.

Defensively, though, is where Nembhard could make the biggest impact. TCU has to find a reliable wing defender, someone who makes it difficult for opposing players to get to the basket.

At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Nembhard has the size and length to become that kind of player on the defensive end. As with everything, it’s a process. Nembhard was the “man” in high school and scored at will.

“The biggest challenge when the young guys come here is you have to get better, you can’t be the same guy you were in high school,” Dixon said. “You can’t play the same way. What you did is all in the past. He’s become a great defender for us and that’s a work in progress.

“He should be better, so he is better. That’s what they’re supposed to do.”

Nembhard is in his third season with the program.

He had a redshirt season as a true freshman, playing in six games, and then played his way into a reserve role last season. He played in 36 of 37 games, including eight starts, and finished by averaging 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds.

This year is another step forward as he becomes a versatile piece in a starting role.

“Going into the season, I just didn’t put too much pressure on myself,” Nembhard said. “Just go out there and do whatever I can to help this program take the steps we want to take.”

TCU returns to action against UC Irvine on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.

LeDee’s eligible

TCU received good news before Monday’s game with the NCAA granting forward Jaedon LeDee an immediate eligibility waiver.

LeDee, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward, spent one season at Ohio State. He saw action in 26 games, averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game.

LeDee is expected to become a significant part of the Frogs’ front court and made his debut checking in at the 8:32 mark of the first half.

Those close to the program consider him an “elite rebounder.” He finished with four rebounds in eight minutes in his debut.

Briefly

▪ Taryn Todd and Mickey Pearson Jr. are expected to redshirt this season, Dixon said.

▪ TCU scored only 26 points in the second half against Air Force.