Here’s the latest on TCU forward Jaedon LeDee’s quest for immediate eligibility

The TCU basketball team has yet to hear from the NCAA on Jaedon LeDee’s eligibility status.

The Ohio State transfer has filed for an immediate eligibility waiver, but it remains in the reconsideration phase for now. Sources close to the program remain hopeful that the NCAA approves it.

A decision is expected this week, possibly as early as today.

LeDee would add post depth and become a significant part of the team, if eligible.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

LeDee, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward, spent one season at Ohio State. He saw action in 26 games with the Buckeyes, averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game.

LeDee had a standout high school career at The Kinkaid School in Houston. He averaged 27 points and 15 rebounds his senior season.

TCU (2-0) takes on Air Force at 8 p.m. tonight at Schollmaier Arena.