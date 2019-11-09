TCU QB Max Duggan to start vs. Baylor. But the Frogs have five new defensive starters

TCU freshman quarterback Max Duggan is good to go for today’s game against Baylor.

Duggan warmed up with the first-team and will make his seventh start. Duggan’s status had been in question after he injured the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand last week at Oklahoma State.

But TCU’s depth at quarterback is depleted behind Duggan. Junior Mike Collins is out with an injury, and fifth-year senior Alex Delton left the team earlier this week. Justin Rogers has also entered the NCAA transfer portal.

That leaves walk-on Matthew Downing as Duggan’s backup for today.

For the season, Duggan is 120-of-208 passing for 1,405 yards with 12 TDs and four interceptions. He has led the team in rushing the past three weeks and has 319 yards rushing on the season.

On the defensive side, there are five notable changes with three players making their first college starts —

▪ Freshman Colt Ellison will make his first career start at defensive end. The Aledo product will take the place of fifth-year senior Shameik Blackshear.

▪ Freshman Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson will make his first career start at cornerback. Tomlinson will take the place of senior Julius Lewis, who is out with an injury.

▪ Sophomore Ben Wilson will make his first career start at linebacker. Wilson will start alongside Garret Wallow.

▪ Sophomore La’Kendrick Van Zandt will start at strong safety in place of an injured Innis Gaines.

▪ Redshirt freshman Ar’Darius Washington will start at weak safety in place of an injured Vernon Scott.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. today at Amon G. Carter Stadium.