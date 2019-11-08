TCU to start Aledo product Colt Ellison at DE on Saturday

Aledo products Colt Ellison (left) and Wyatt Harris (right) could start for TCU on Saturday.

TCU defensive end Colt Ellison will make his first career start against Baylor, coach Gary Patterson said on his radio show Thursday night.

Ellison, a true freshman out of Aledo, has seen action in a reserve role the last two games. He’s registered two tackles.

“At the beginning of the season, Colt Ellison ... no way could he get on the field and he’s going to start on Saturday,” Patterson told host Landry Burdine on 92.1 Hank-FM. “Really in practice he’s done well. He played pretty well last week and he’ll keep progressing cause that’s what we need him to do for us to become what we want to become next year.”

Ellison joined the Frogs as a three-star recruit out of Aledo, ranked as the No. 27 defensive end in the nation by 247Sports. He worked with the first-team at times during fall camp due to injuries, but didn’t see game action until TCU’s 37-27 victory over Texas last month.

Ellison also played in the Oklahoma State game.

Patterson didn’t specify, but it’s expected Ellison will start in place of fifth-year senior Shameik Blackshear.

Blackshear, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, has started all eight games at right end but has just 1.5 sacks on the season.

In other news —

▪ Along with Ellison, Aledo has another product seeing time for TCU’s defense in linebacker Wyatt Harris. Harris has started the last three games for the Frogs. If Ellison and Harris each start Saturday, former Bearcats will make up 18.2% of TCU’s defense.

▪ Freshman quarterback Max Duggan has practiced this week and is expected to make his seventh career start against Baylor.

▪ Patterson hinted that several veterans could be out with injuries for the Baylor game. Senior strong safety Innis Gaines and backup quarterback Mike Collins are known at this point and more will be known once TCU goes through its warmups on Saturday.