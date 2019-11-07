TCU expected to be without safety Innis Gaines for Baylor game, possibly longer

TCU’s secondary will be short-handed for Saturday’s Baylor game.

Strong safety Innis Gaines is not expected to play and could miss extended time, coach Gary Patterson told those in attendance at a Frog Club luncheon on Thursday.

Patterson hinted earlier in the week that sophomore La’Kendrick Van Zandt could see more reps at safety rather than linebacker on Saturday. Freshman Nook Bradford is listed as Gaines’ backup at strong safety.

Gaines, a senior, has started all eight games for the Frogs this season. He has 34 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He also has one interception and two passes defended.

Gaines had his junior season cut short with an injury after six games last season.

For his career, Gaines has 104 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions and 13 passes defended.

TCU (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) and Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) are scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.