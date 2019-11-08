TCU’s Jeff Gladney accepts invite to Senior Bowl. What other Frogs could join him?

Jeff Gladney is headed to the Senior Bowl in January.

TCU’s standout cornerback has accepted an invite to the all-star game in Mobile, Alabama.

With Gladney heading to the 2020 game, TCU will have been represented at the showcase for six consecutive years. Defensive ends L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu both went last season and improved their draft stock.

Others who have gone in recent years include Tayo Fabuluje and Kevin White (2015); Aaron Green (2016); Josh Carraway (2017); and Joe Noteboom (2018).

Gladney has been a staple in TCU’s secondary all season. He’s leading the team with nine pass breakups. He also has 22 tackles, including four tackles for loss and a half-sack, and one interception.

Gladney had the most consecutive starts (29) going into last week’s game at Oklahoma State, but didn’t extend that streak because of a uniform issue. He’s still the team’s active leader in career starts (39) and career interceptions (five).

Gladney is the only TCU player who has received an invite at this point, but a few teammates could join him in Mobile.

Running backs Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua are on the Senior Bowl radar, and left tackle Anthony McKinney is another pro prospect.

Right tackle Lucas Niang almost certainly would have received an invite, but he’s undergone season-ending hip surgery and will not be ready for football activities during Senior Bowl week.

The Senior Bowl will be held the week of Jan. 20 with the game being played on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The midweek practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are the most heavily-scouted by NFL teams.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earned Senior Bowl MVP honors in 2016.