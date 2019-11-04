‘Tired of the drama.’ College basketball aims to eliminate flopping from game

Count TCU senior guard Desmond Bane as a fan of college basketball’s latest mission to eliminate flopping from the game.

“Just make it real,” Bane said.

Bane is one of many players and coaches who approved of the stricter flopping rules during Big 12 basketball media day last month in Kansas City.

Curtis Shaw, the Big 12’s coordinator of men’s basketball officials, described the stiff penalties that will be enforced for players deemed to have flopped.

A player who flops will get a warning that counts as a delay of game for the entire team. A second flop, or an initial flop if the team has already received a delay of game warning, will result in a Class B technical foul and one free throw.

College officials have been instructed to look for three specific types of flops -- jump shooters falling without being touched; players trying to draw a charge with little or not contact; and a head snap to sell contact.

“They’re tired of the acting, tired of the drama,” Shaw said. “We want to play real basketball. We don’t want players to have to embellish or fake in order to get calls.

“It’s a severe penalty to get it out of the game.”

Some players would argue there is an “art” to selling a foul, something that Shaw dismissed.

“It’s strictly got to be determined was the contact severe enough for the defender to make that reaction,” Shaw said.

Overall, the flopping rule has been met with praise. Here’s some notable reactions to it —

“I do think the things they’re cleaning up are things that need to be cleaned up. The flop rule at its heart is dishonest. You’re trying to get something you’re not entitled to. I think that’s not only a good message, but a good change.” — Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby

“Is every foul called the same? No, I don’t think so. You just adjust and know that sometimes it’s not going to go your way and they can’t call every foul. But the talk is usually bigger than the real impact it’ll have on the game.” — TCU coach Jamie Dixon

“I like the flopping rule. I think that’s good for the game.” — Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton