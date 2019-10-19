TCU’s Patterson explains decision to play Alex Delton following TD drive

TCU coach Gary Patterson would’ve liked to get fifth-year senior Alex Delton in the game even earlier than he did during a 24-17 loss at Kansas State on Saturday afternoon.

Delton, who transferred from K-State to TCU following last season, entered the game at a seemingly odd time. Starter Max Duggan had just led a 76-yard TD drive to tie the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter, but was replaced by Delton.

Delton and the offense went three-and-out.

Asked about the decision, Patterson said: “Actually I wanted him [Delton] in the one before. I wanted him to get a chance to go in the first quarter, but they put him in the start of the second quarter.”

Delton only played that series in the game. Darius Anderson rushed for no gain on first down, Delton and Anderson connected for a 3-yard loss on a failed passing play on second down and then Delton found Jalen Reagor for a 9-yard gain on third-and-13.

It wasn’t much of a return for Delton to his old stomping grounds.

Afterward, Delton embraced several of his former teammates, including K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Delton came to TCU with visions of being the starting quarterback on a Big 12 contender. He started the first two games, but was passed by Duggan on the depth chart.

Delton remains a team captain, though, and a favorite of Patterson.

TCU (3-3) returns home to face Texas next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.