Live updates: TCU faces tough road test at Kansas State

TCU running back Sewo Olonilua (33) is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

TCU tries to get back on track against at Kansas State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

The game airs on the Fox Sports Network.

The Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1 in the Big 12) are coming off a bye week after losing at Iowa State 49-21 on Oct. 5. TCU is 14-4 in its last 18 games after a bye. The Wildcats (3-2, 0-2) are also coming off a bye after losing at Baylor 31-12 on Oct. 5.

Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Horned Frogs’ reporters on the scene.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW