Will the Big 12 still have two teams undefeated after Week 8? Our picks ...

College football enters Week 8 and the Big 12 boasts two perfect teams.

Baylor may have gotten a little help to knock off Texas Tech in overtime last week, while Oklahoma had a statement win over Texas.

Will those two stay undefeated? Our picks:

Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 17. The Sooners were “held” to a season-low 34 points by the Longhorns. This week the offense returns to posting video game-like numbers against an overmatched West Virginia team.

Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 24. The Cyclones have hit their stride the last two weeks, and carry that momentum into Lubbock.

TCU 17, K-State 14. This has the makings of a low-scoring affair with both teams looking to establish the run. The Frogs have the more talented backfield.

Oklahoma State 38, Baylor 34. The Bears have found ways to win so far, but the run comes to an end in Stillwater. The Cowboys prevail coming off a bye week.

Texas 45, Kansas 17. The Longhorns rebound from a frustrating Red River game in a big way, pounding the lowly Jayhawks.

Bonus pick

SMU 38, Temple 28. The Mustangs are in the midst of their best season in decades and pull away for a statement win over the Owls.