TCU football at Kansas State Wildcats: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU used the bye week to get-better and get-healthier. Hopefully.

“You’ll find out Saturday,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “That’s how you’ll know.”

The Frogs went into the bye week reeling from a 49-24 whipping at Iowa State. That eliminated the positive vibes from starting Big 12 play with a 51-14 victory over Kansas.

Now TCU is looking to get back on track against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan.

TV: Fox Sports Net (Justin Kutcher, Petros Papadakis, Shane Vereen)

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, XM 387 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU by 3 1/2 (over/under 46)

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU coach Gary Patterson played at Kansas State. He was born Larned, Kan., and grew up in Rozel, Kan. Patterson is 4-3 lifetime against his alma mater. ... Backup quarterback Alex Delton played at K-State before becoming a graduate transfer to TCU last offseason. ... The Frogs have won 14 of their last 18 regular-season games following a bye. ... TCU is 40-16 on the road since 2009. The 40 wins are tied for third-most nationally in that stretch. ... K-State and TCU each like to hold the ball. The Wildcats have averaged 35:22 in time of possession, while the Frogs are at 34:20.

PREDICTION

The first to 20 wins? TCU is the favorite and has traditionally played well following a bye week. It won’t be pretty, but the Frogs will escape with a victory. TCU 17, K-State 14.