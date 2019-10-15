TCU
TCU football at Kansas State Wildcats: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction
TCU used the bye week to get-better and get-healthier. Hopefully.
“You’ll find out Saturday,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “That’s how you’ll know.”
The Frogs went into the bye week reeling from a 49-24 whipping at Iowa State. That eliminated the positive vibes from starting Big 12 play with a 51-14 victory over Kansas.
Now TCU is looking to get back on track against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know going into it:
THE DETAILS
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan.
TV: Fox Sports Net (Justin Kutcher, Petros Papadakis, Shane Vereen)
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, XM 387 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)
Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)
The line: TCU by 3 1/2 (over/under 46)
DID YOU KNOW?
TCU coach Gary Patterson played at Kansas State. He was born Larned, Kan., and grew up in Rozel, Kan. Patterson is 4-3 lifetime against his alma mater. ... Backup quarterback Alex Delton played at K-State before becoming a graduate transfer to TCU last offseason. ... The Frogs have won 14 of their last 18 regular-season games following a bye. ... TCU is 40-16 on the road since 2009. The 40 wins are tied for third-most nationally in that stretch. ... K-State and TCU each like to hold the ball. The Wildcats have averaged 35:22 in time of possession, while the Frogs are at 34:20.
PREDICTION
The first to 20 wins? TCU is the favorite and has traditionally played well following a bye week. It won’t be pretty, but the Frogs will escape with a victory. TCU 17, K-State 14.
