TCU picked to finish last in Big 12. Says Desmond Bane: ‘We’re not going to finish 10th’

Outside expectations aren’t overly high for TCU men’s basketball this season.

The Frogs have been picked to finish last in the Big 12 by the league’s coaches, the conference announced Thursday.

TCU standout senior guard Desmond Bane brushed off preseason polls and oddsmakers who have doubted the team earlier this week.

“It’s a common trend with myself and a common trend with TCU,” said Bane, a lightly-recruited kid out of Richmond, Indiana.

“It’s nothing new to us. Preseason polls? ... I’ve never finished where I was picked since I’ve been here. The preseason polls are just to get everybody talking, but we’re not going to finish 10th. That’s for sure. That’s for sure.”

Bane, who is the leading returning scorer in the league, likes the talent on the team. He feels the team will surprise people as the season goes along.

TCU won a “secret” scrimmage against Mississippi State last weekend in New Orleans, and will face Washington in another “secret” scrimmage on Oct. 27.

“I feel like it’s the most together team we’ve had as far as relationships and continuity,” Bane said. “As far as on the court, we’re growing for sure. We just beat a Mississippi State team that brought back five guys from the tournament team, so that’s obviously big for us with a new group, being able to battle and fight down the stretch was big for us.

“Our togetherness is there and if we can keep that, I feel like we can have a special year.”

Kansas has been picked to win the Big 12 by the coaches with eight votes. Baylor is picked second and received one vote followed by Texas Tech at third with one vote. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

The rest of the poll features Texas at No. 4 followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, K-State and TCU.

TCU is coming off a 23-14 season in which it reached the NIT semifinals. The Frogs finished T-7th in the Big 12 last season, and were considered among the bigger snubs in the NCAA Tournament.

In Jamie Dixon’s first two seasons, TCU finished T-7th in 2016-17, and fifth in 2017-18.

TCU opens the season against Southwestern University on Nov. 7.

