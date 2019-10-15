TCU football: Tracking how the Frogs fared in NFL’s Week 6

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU has 15 players on NFL 53-man rosters, including two on the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

In fact, the perfect Patriots have been rolling with former Frog teammates Marshall Newhouse (left tackle) and Marcus Cannon (right tackle) on the same O-line in recent weeks.

But it wasn’t all good news for former Frogs offensive linemen. Joe Noteboom, the Rams’ starting left guard, sustained a season-ending knee injury on Sunday.

Here’s a look at how it went for the former Frogs in Week 6 —

Ben Banogu, LB Indianapolis: Colts were on a bye.

Marcus Cannon, OT New England: Started at right tackle on same O-line as Newhouse in Patriots’ 35-14 victory over Giants. Played all 82 snaps on offense.

L.J. Collier, DE Seattle: Played five snaps on defense as Seahawks went on to 32-28 victory over Browns.

Andy Dalton, QB Cincinnati: Dalton was 21-of-39 passing for 235 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in the Bengals’ 23-17 loss to Ravens.

Josh Doctson, WR Minnesota: On injured reserve with hamstring injury.

Travin Howard, LB L.A. Rams: Played 20 snaps on special teams in Rams’ 20-7 loss to 49ers.

Jerry Hughes, DE Buffalo: Bills were on a bye.

Joey Hunt, C Seattle: Played 12 snaps (seven on offense, five on special teams) in Seahawks’ 32-28 victory over Browns.

Colin Jones, S Carolina: He had a tackle on punt coverage, playing 32 special teams snaps, in the Panthers’ 37-26 victory over Buccaneers.

Marshall Newhouse, OT New England: Started at left tackle on same O-line with Cannon in Patriots’ 35-14 victory over Giants. Played all 82 snaps on offense.

Joseph Noteboom, OT L.A. Rams: Noteboom played 10 offensive snaps before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in the Rams’ 20-7 loss to San Francisco. Noteboom, a 2018 third-round pick, started all six games at left guard.

Matt Pryor, OT Philadelphia: He played five special teams snaps in Eagles’ 38-20 loss to Vikings.

Austin Schlottmann, OG Denver: He played six special teams snaps in Broncos’ 16-0 victory over Titans.

Ty Summers, LB Green Bay: Summers saw action on special teams in the Packers’ 23-22 victory over the Lions.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT Philadelphia: He came off the bench, playing six snaps (one on offense, five on special teams) in Eagles’ 38-20 loss to Vikings.

Jason Verrett, CB San Francisco: On injured reserve with an ankle injury.