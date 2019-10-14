TCU
Kickoff time, TV info announced for TCU’s football game against Texas
TCU football fans can plan for an afternoon kickoff when the Texas Longhorns visit later this month.
Kickoff for the Oct. 26 game has been set for 2:30 p.m., the Big 12 announced on Monday. The game will be televised on FOX.
The Frogs (3-2) lost last year’s contest in Austin, 31-16. TCU has won the last two meetings in Fort Worth, though, by scores of 24-7 in 2017 and 50-7 in 2015.
The all-time series favors Texas 63-25-1.
Before that showdown, TCU will travel to Kansas State for a 1:30 p.m. game on Saturday.
Here’s the rest of the Big 12 start times and TV info for the Oct. 26 weekend —
Oklahoma at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ABC
Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Texas Tech at Kansas, 6 p.m., FS1
