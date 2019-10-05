Could TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney be suspended after scuffle with Iowa State receiver?

SHARE COPY LINK

Gary Patterson wasn’t going to talk about it but acknowledged that senior cornerback Jeff Gladney could be subject to a suspension after a heated scuffle late in TCU’s 49-24 loss at Iowa State on Saturday.

Gladney and Cyclones receiver Joe Scates were jawing back and forth, and it appeared there may have been punches thrown following a first-and-goal play with 5:25 left.

Both were assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which offset. Gladney headed to the sidelines and didn’t return to game action.

Asked about a possible suspension, Patterson said, “Yeah, but I’m not going to sit here and talk about it so they do.”

The Big 12 could review the play to see if suspensions are warranted.

Earlier in that series, TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock drew an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Iowa State had a 42-24 lead at the time, and Patterson wasn’t pleased that two of his veterans seemingly lost their cool late in the game.

“They’re (veterans),” Patterson said. “Basically, we gave up 21 points because of penalties.”

For the game, TCU had nine penalties for 88 yards. Iowa State had five penalties for 35 yards.