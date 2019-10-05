Purdy, Iowa State have little trouble with TCU in 49-24 victory

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU couldn’t slow down Brock Purdy and Iowa State’s offense. And TCU’s offense isn’t built for shootouts.

In the end, Iowa State rolled to a 49-24 victory over TCU on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

Weather in the area pushed kickoff back two hours, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but TCU had more issues than Mother Nature.

Frogs true freshman quarterback Max Duggan didn’t have the best return to his home state, as he and the offense got off to a slow start and found themselves playing catch-up all day.

Iowa State marched 81 yards down the field on its opening offensive drive. Purdy, the Cyclones’ sophomore quarterback, found Deshaunte Jones for a 26-yard gain on a wheel route, and Purdy later had a 44-yard run on the drive.

Purdy and tight end Chase Allen capped the drive with a 1-yard TD connection.

The Frogs put together a field goal drive late in the first quarter, thanks in large part to 33 yards rushing on three carries by Darius Anderson. But they had a momentum-killing play the next series.

On first-and-10 from their own 13, Duggan dropped back to pass and lost the ball on a sack by ISU’s O’Rien Vance. That led to an easy defensive touchdown for the Cyclones, as Eyioma Uwazurike scooped up the ball for the score and a 14-3 lead.

Iowa State extended its lead to 21-3 by halftime. Purdy and Charlie Kolar hooked up for a 25-yard score with Kolar getting wide-open on a TCU defensive breakdown.

TCU turned to fifth-year senior Alex Delton at quarterback for the final drive of the first half, but that didn’t help much. The Frogs attempted a 57-yard field goal by freshman Griffin Kell that fell well short.

By half, Iowa State had outgained TCU 198-85 in total yards.

Things didn’t get much better in the second half.

Iowa State made it a 28-3 game in the third quarter on a 10-yard run by Purdy.

Duggan re-entered and the offense found its rhythm on a 78-yard TD drive. Duggan went 5 of 6 on the drive, finding Jalen Reagor twice for big plays. Reagor hauled in a 42-yard reception on a third-and-9 play, and then brought down a 7-yard TD on a fade pass in the end zone on third-and-goal.

But the Cyclones responded with their own TD drive.

Duggan and TCU had two more TD drives. Darius Anderson scored on a 5-yard run and Duggan found Reagor again on a 22-yard score to make it 35-24 with 9:01 left.

However the deficit simply was too much to overcome and Iowa State scored a couple more touchdowns for the blowout victory. Purdy had another rushing TD, and the Cyclones scored again following a fumble by Reagor on a kickoff return.

Duggan finished 17 of 25 passing for 219 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Purdy was 19 of 24 for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and 102 yards rushing.

TCU has a bye next week before traveling to Kansas State on Oct. 19.