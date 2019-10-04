TCU football gets good news on the injury front

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU cornerback Julius Lewis is expected to make his season debut at Iowa State, coach Gary Patterson said on his 92.1 Hank-FM radio show Thursday night.

Lewis has been out with an undisclosed injury since the start of the season, but is ready to return. Lewis dressed up and went through individual drills before last week’s game against Kansas, but did not play.

He’s ready to go this week. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Ames, Iowa.

Lewis provides another veteran presence in the secondary, opposite standout cornerback Jeff Gladney. Lewis is considered among the top cornerbacks in the Big 12.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lewis, a Mansfield High product, started all 13 games last season. He tied for the team lead in interceptions with two and also had four pass breakups and 30 tackles on the season.

In Lewis’ absence, the Frogs started true freshman Kee’yon Stewart the first three games. Stewart was sidelined for the KU game with an injury, prompting TCU to use third-string option Keenan Reed.

In other injury news, Patterson said senior wide receiver and special teams ace TreVontae Hights is expected to return as well.