Will Oklahoma and Baylor get to 5-0? Our Week 6 picks for the Big 12 games

October football is here.

Week 6 of the college football season features all 10 members of the Big 12 facing each other. But there’s only two games that Vegas oddsmakers are expecting to be close — Baylor at Kansas State and TCU at Iowa State.

K-State is a 1 1/2-point favorite, while Iowa State is a 3 1/2-point favorite. The rest of the games are projected double-digit blowouts. But that won’t stop us from making our picks.

Oklahoma 45, Kansas 16. The Sooners are 32-point favorites on the road. That’s a lot of points, but the Jayhawks looked lost last week with little sign of hope. We’ve got OU winning big and going to 5-0, but not covering the spread.

Oklahoma State 31, Texas Tech 17. The Cowboys are favored by 10 and we’ve got them covering. It’s hard to bet against OSU QB Spencer Sanders and RB Chuba Hubbard right now.

TCU 24, Iowa State 20. The Frogs’ rushing attack hasn’t been this good in almost two decades. A strong running game gets it done for TCU on the road.

Texas 38, West Virginia 13. Texas won’t have any trouble going on the road against a rebuilding West Virginia program.

Kansas State 20, Baylor 17. When in doubt, go with the home team. Right? We think so as Baylor drops its first game of the season.