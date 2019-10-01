It doesn’t get much bigger than this. ‘Diesel’ to headline TCU’s ‘Schollmaier Live’

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU couldn’t have landed a bigger superstar to headline its ‘Schollmaier Live’ later this month. Literally.

NBA legend Shaquille “Diesel” O’Neal has been announced as the main attraction for the Oct. 25 event taking place from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. and TCU’s clear-bag policy will be enforced.

Join our programs at Schollmaier Live on Oct. 25! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/Y8c6g1XI6g — TCU Athletics (@TCU_Athletics) October 1, 2019

O’Neal, who had a short-lived rap career in the early 1990s, will perform during the free event. He’ll also be involved on the court throughout the night, including judging the dunk contest along with TCU Hall of Famers Sandora Irvin and Kurt Thomas.

O’Neal, the 7-foot-1, 325-pound big man, had a Hall of Fame career over 19 seasons in the NBA. He’s considered one of the game’s greatest players, winning four NBA championships, three NBA Finals MVPs and was a 15-time All-Star.

Other events include shooting contests by the men’s and women’s teams, as well as performances by the school’s band and spirit squads.

Additionally, men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon will give $1,000 to a TCU student. The student will choose one basketball player to shoot from half court for the chance to win the prize money. This marks the third consecutive season Dixon will give away money to a lucky student.

The men’s team is coming off a third straight 20-win season and appearance in the NIT semifinals. The leading returners are guard Desmond Bane and center Kevin Samuel.

The women’s team, meanwhile, returns eight letterwinners from last year’s 24-11 team. The Frogs made a second consecutive appearance in the WNIT semifinals.