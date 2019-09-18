Breaking down TCU’s Big 12 schedule, full of games on ESPN+

Big Mac Chat: Jamie Dixon Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting.

The Big 12 announced its men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, and TCU will open conference play at home against Iowa State on Jan. 4.

The toughest stretch of the conference schedule happens in February in three games in six days. The Frogs travel to Oklahoma State (Feb. 5), are home against Kansas (Feb. 8) and then are at Texas Tech (Feb. 10).

Notable home games include Texas Tech (Jan. 21), Texas (Jan. 29), KU (Feb. 8) and Baylor (Feb. 29).

Of note, six of the Frogs’ 18 conference games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s streaming platform. Kansas State is the only other school with that many games being broadcast on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) and can be canceled at any time.

Even though ESPN+ may be new to most fans, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati is fully on board with the conference’s direction in this capacity.

“I believe the conference is absolutely ahead of the game as far as digital strategy is concerned,” Donati said. “We will be making a very intentional effort to educate our fan base to ensure they are on the app. This platform will also give us more flexibility with game times and can be seen by anyone with the internet worldwide.”

TCU opens its season on Nov. 7 against Southwestern. The Frogs are coming off their third straight 20-win season and an appearance in the NIT semifinals.

The Big 12 tournament is scheduled for March 11-14 at Kansas City’s Sprint Center.

HERE’S THE LOOK AT TCU’S SCHEDULE

Nov. 7: vs. Southwestern University

Nov. 12: vs. Louisiana

Nov. 18: vs. Air Force

Nov. 21: vs. UC Irvine

Nov. 24: vs. Clemson (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26: vs. Colorado/ Wyoming (Las Vegas)

Dec. 3: vs. Illinois State

Dec. 6: vs. USC (Dickies Arena)

Dec. 11: vs. Winthrop

Dec. 14: vs. Lamar

Dec. 22: vs. Xavier

Dec. 30: vs. George Mason

Jan. 4: vs. Iowa State, 5 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Kansas State (Manhattan, Kan.), 8 p.m.

Jan. 11: vs. Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Jan. 14: at West Virginia (Morgantown, W. Va.), 8 p.m.

Jan. 18: at Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)*

Jan. 21: vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.*

Jan. 25: at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.), 3 p.m.

Jan. 29: vs. Texas, 7 p.m.*

Feb. 1: at Baylor (Waco), 3 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.), 7 p.m.*

Feb. 8: vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.

Feb. 10: at Texas Tech (Lubbock), 8 p.m.

Feb. 15: vs. Kansas State, 4 p.m.*

Feb. 19: at Texas (Austin)

Feb. 22: vs. West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Feb. 25: at Iowa State (Ames, Iowa), 6 p.m.

Feb. 29: vs. Baylor, 1 p.m.

March 4: at Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.), 7 p.m.*

March 7: vs. Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

* Games telecast on ESPN+