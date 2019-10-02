TCU football vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU bounced back in a big way last Saturday.

The Frogs had a dominant start to Big 12 play, rolling to a 51-14 victory over Kansas. The bad taste from losing to crosstown rival SMU didn’t last long.

“We knew we had to step our game up and play our type of football,” senior cornerback Jeff Gladney said. “It was good to get up and have a good game.”

Now TCU is looking to carry that momentum on the road. The Frogs take on Iowa State in Ames on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler)

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, Sirius 99, XM 207 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: Iowa State by 3 1/2 (over/under 47)

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU defeated Iowa State last season, 17-14, in Fort Worth. ISU won the 2017 meeting in Ames, 14-7. ... Gary Patterson is 6-2 lifetime against Iowa State. ... The Frogs are 40-15 on the road since 2009. That’s the third-most road wins in the country. ... TCU freshman quarterback Max Duggan is going home. He was Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year last year. ... TCU’s Jalen Reagor earned Big 12 co-special teams player of the week honors for his performance against KU.

PREDICTION

TCU had a big win over KU two years ago and followed it up with a 14-7 loss at Iowa State. But that won’t happen this year. The Frogs control the game behind another strong rushing attack. TCU 24, Iowa State 20.