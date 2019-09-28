Live updates: TCU Frogs, Kansas Jayhawks meet in Big 12 matchup

TCU football’s top 5 players in 2019 Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019.

Kansas stunned TCU a year ago.

The Frogs lost to the Jayhawks for the first time since joining the Big 12. TCU sustained another stunning defeat to crosstown rival SMU last weekend.

So TCU will be looking to get back on track against KU today. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game is being televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). This will be updated throughout the game with scores, news and more.