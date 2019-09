Big Mac Chat: Jamie Dixon Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel talks to TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon about basketball, Dixon's career, and recruiting.

TCU basketball landed a big-time commitment on Friday night. Literally.

Eddie Lampkin, a 6-foot-10, 295 pound center out of Katy Morton Ranch, announced his intentions to play at TCU. Lampkin is a three-star center, according to 247Sports.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Texas A&M, Arkansas and Seton Hall were among the other programs interested in Lampkin.

Lampkin is the first 2020 commit for TCU’s class.