TCU RB Sewo Olonilua’s legal issues have reached a resolution

TCU running back Sewo Olonilua has resolved his legal issues and won’t face further discipline from the university or football program, according to a source.

Olonilua was benched for the first half of the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but played in the second half of that game and was among the standout players in TCU’s 34-13 victory at Purdue on Saturday night.

He posted his first 100-yard game against Purdue, rushing for 106 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. He provided a nice 1-2 punch with fellow senior Darius Anderson as the Frogs gained 346 yards on the ground.

“Sewo’s unbelievable when you’ve got to get the tough yard,” Patterson said following Saturday’s game. “He showed that in the bowl game last year.”

Olonilua, a Kingwood product who has graduated from TCU, led the team in rushing last season. The highlight came with his 194 yards rushing and offensive MVP honors in TCU’s victory over Cal in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Against Purdue, Olonilua accounted for three of the Frogs’ nine explosive plays. He rushed for 12 yards on a fourth-and-1 early in the game, and had runs of 14- and 17-yards in the second half. He scored in the third quarter when he plowed his way into the end zone on a third-and-goal from the 1.

Olonilua faced multiple drug charges from a May arrest in Walker County, including a potential third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance weighing more than or equal to 1 gram and less than 4 grams. He also faced a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

TCU allowed Olonilua to participate in summer workouts and fall camp as the legal process played itself out.

The Frogs (2-0) face SMU at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.