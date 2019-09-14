Purdue QB Jack Plummer to make first start against TCU

5 facts about TCU vs. Purdue On Saturday, TCU takes on Purdue. Here are five things you might not know about the match up. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Saturday, TCU takes on Purdue. Here are five things you might not know about the match up.

Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer is making his college debut tonight. It’s in an unenviable circumstance, going against Gary Patterson and TCU’s defense.

Plummer will get the start as starter Elijah Sindelar is sidelined with concussion symptoms.

Sindelar leads the nation with 932 yards passing, completing 68 of 104 passes with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He was 34 of 52 passing for a career-high 509 yards, five TD passes and one rushing TD in Purdue’s 42-21 victory over Vanderbilt last weekend, earning Big Ten offensive player of the week honors.

Plummer, meanwhile, is a highly-touted prospect out of Arizona who would be making his first start.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Patterson and TCU prepared for each quarterback this week.

“To be honest with you, both of them run the same offense,” Patterson said. “Coach Brohm would know the differences, but for all of us unless you had to watch a full season, you can’t really tell the difference.”