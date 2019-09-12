Elijah Sindelar or Jack Plummer? Whoever is Purdue’s quarterback, TCU will be prepared

TCU OL Cordel Iwuagwu previews Purdue game TCU left guard Cordel Iwuagwu talked about the upcoming matchup at Purdue. TCU plays the Boilermakers on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU left guard Cordel Iwuagwu talked about the upcoming matchup at Purdue. TCU plays the Boilermakers on Saturday.

Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar will be a “game time” decision for Saturday’s game against TCU, Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm told reporters on Thursday.

Sindelar sustained a concussion in Purdue’s 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The fifth-year senior must pass protocol in order to play.

If Sindelar is not available, Purdue redshirt freshman Jack Plummer would get the start. Plummer has not seen game action in his college career.

The possibility of Sindelar missing this game was known early in the week, and TCU coach Gary Patterson discussed the challenges of facing a quarterback such as Plummer with limited film.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Patterson and his staff watched Purdue’s spring game when Plummer took the majority of the reps.

“To be honest with you, both of them run the same offense,” Patterson said. “Coach Brohm would know the differences, but for all of us unless you had to watch a full season, you can’t really tell the difference.”

Sindelar leads the nation with 932 yards passing, completing 68 of 104 passes with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He was 34 of 52 passing for a career-high 509 yards, five TD passes and one rushing TD against Vanderbilt, earning Big Ten offensive player of the week honors.

Plummer, meanwhile, is a highly-touted prospect out of Arizona who would be making his first start.

As far as Patterson is concerned, he hopes Sindelar is OK and good to go by Saturday night.

“You always want to play the best,” Patterson said. “That’s why you schedule the games. You schedule Ohio State because I always wanted to coach against Urban Meyer. You like playing Ohio State, you go to Purdue, you like playing LSU as we’ve played in the past.

“You’ve got to find out where you are as a program and get ready to go and you’ve got to play on the road.”

From a player perspective, TCU linebacker Garret Wallow said the approach stays the same.

“We’ve just got to prepare the same and how we do for every game,” Wallow said.

The QB situation is not the only injury issue facing the Boilermakers. The program announced on Wednesday that one of their top defensive players, fifth-year senior linebacker Markus Bailey, is out for the season with a knee injury.