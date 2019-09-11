TCU’s never experienced the A/C issues that LSU blamed during its trip to DKR

Take a peek inside the state-of-the-art Texas Longhorns locker room If getting recruited to play for Texas isn't enough to seal the deal, Tom Herman thought a flashy, multimillion-dollar locker room might help. Before even coaching his first game at DKR, the head coach brought in his own style by renovating the lo Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If getting recruited to play for Texas isn't enough to seal the deal, Tom Herman thought a flashy, multimillion-dollar locker room might help. Before even coaching his first game at DKR, the head coach brought in his own style by renovating the lo

LSU coach Ed Orgeron created a stir this week when he blamed Texas for not having a properly functioning air-conditioned visitors locker room.

Orgeron said he was tipped off by Louisiana Tech, so LSU brought fans for the locker room before its 45-38 victory over Texas in Austin.

Texas refuted Orgeron’s narrative, saying the A/C in the visitors locker room is in working condition.

The controversy is even more magnified from LSU players coming down with the “cramps” multiple times in the second half. On a 19-play TD drive by Texas in the third quarter, there were five injury stoppages for LSU players.

As far as TCU coach Gary Patterson is concerned, Texas’ visitors locker room has always had working AC. But he wanted no part of the controversy during his media availability on Tuesday.

“That’s between them,” Patterson said. “We didn’t have any problems with that. ... I’ll let everybody else take their shots at him [Texas AD Chris Del Conte]. I’ve got my own work to do. I need to work on Boilermakers.”

TCU travels to Purdue on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in West Lafayette, Indiana.