LSU’s Burrow throws for nearly 500 yards as Tigers outlast Ehlinger, Longhorns in ATX

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) pulls in a catch for a touchdown over Texas defensive back Josh Thompson (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

LSU had the better depth. The better speed. And, on this night, the better quarterback.

Joe Burrow picked apart Texas’ defense all night — on short passes, on mid-range passes and on deep passes — and No. 6 LSU pulled away for a 45-38 victory on Saturday night at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Much of the 98,763 in attendance left disappointed, the realization that the Longhorns might not be “back” quite yet. Instead, all the national storylines and love coming out of this showdown is going toward Burrow and LSU following a 573-yard offensive night.

“Heckuva college football game,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “As good of an atmosphere as we have seen at DKR.”

Burrow finished 31-for-39 for a career-high 471 yards. He’s the first LSU quarterback to throw for 400 yards passing against an AP-ranked opponent since Rohan Davey in the 2002 Sugar Bowl against Illinois, and just the third LSU player to throw for 400 yards passing in a game.

Burrow finished with four touchdowns and one interception, and refused to let the Tigers surrender the lead. The Longhorns played catch up all night.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger finished 31-for-47 for 401 yards with four touchdowns. The Longhorns finished with 530 yards of offense, the second-most yards LSU has allowed in the last four-plus seasons, but that won’t soften this blow.

Texas wanted to make a statement on Saturday, beating an SEC power in the programs first matchup in Austin since 1954. But the Longhorns were overmatched, although Ehlinger proved to be a gamer.

Ehlinger didn’t have his sharpest night, but led scoring drives on all five possessions of the second half, including three straight TDs to open the half.

Ehlinger scored on a 2-yard run to cap a 19-play, 86-yard drive and cut LSU’s lead to 20-14 early in the third quarter.

LSU responded with a field goal, but Texas had another TD courtesy of Ehlinger. Longhorns freshman receiver Jake Smith ran a post route out of the slot, and Ehlinger found enough of a crease to deliver the ball for a 20-yard TD.

That pass happened after Ehlinger had missed an open Devin Duvernay for a TD. The Longhorns still trailed 23-21 with 2:36 left in the third quarter, although it felt momentum may be going their way.

That was short-lived optimism. Burrow continued his stellar night, finding Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 26-yard TD to take a 30-21 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Texas kept the pressure on and stayed within striking distance. Duvernay made a great play to break free for a 44-yard TD on the next drive, and the Longhorns got within 30-28 with 12:09 left.

But the Tigers never surrendered their lead. Burrow went 5-for-6 passing for 63 yards on the ensuing drive, and the Tigers made it a two-possession game on a 12-yard TD run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Longhorns got within 37-31 on a 47-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker with 3:59 left. They almost caught a break on the next drive.

LSU’s Marshall lost the ball on an 11-yard completion, but he was ruled down before the ball popped loose. The ruling was upheld following review.

Texas scored a late TD on a 15-yard pass to Duvernay with 22 seconds left, but couldn’t come up with an onside kick.

Texas will surely play the what-if game in the days to come.

After all, UT failed to put points on the board despite running eight plays inside the LSU 5 on two series in the first half.

Herman refused to settle for field goals on fourth down plays, and it backfired with his offense stalling out twice.

On a fourth-and-goal from the 2, running back Keaontay Ingram dropped a wide-open TD pass. Then, after the defense bailed the offense out with a takeaway, the Longhorns couldn’t punch it in from the 1.

LSU stuffed Ingram on third down and Ehlinger on fourth down.

Texas eventually found the end zone and took a brief lead in the second quarter. The Longhorns did something they didn’t do last season — scoring on a play of at least 50 yards with a 55-yard TD from Ehlinger to Brennan Eagles.

But Burrow led the Tigers on a TD drive and they never trailed the rest of the way.