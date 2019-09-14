TCU
Live updates: TCU Horned Frogs travel to Purdue Boilermakers for showdown in Indiana
5 facts about TCU vs. Purdue
The TCU Horned Frogs are on the road for the first time this season, traveling to the Purdue Boilermakers for a huge showdown at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Ross-Ade Stadium.
This is just the third meeting between the two programs, and first since 1970. Purdue is 2-0 in the all-time series.
In coach Gary Patterson’s 19-year tenure at TCU, the program has gone 5-2 against Big Ten opponents. The Frogs’ most recent road game against a Big Ten team was a 23-17 victory at Minnesota in the 2015 season opener.
The game is telecast on the Big Ten Network (BTN is channel 405 on DISH, 610 on DirecTV, 1650 on AT&T UVerse, 585 on Verizon FiOS, 794 on Spectrum).
Follow along right here for important updates, scores and highlights from the reporters on the scene.
