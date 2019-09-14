Live updates: TCU Horned Frogs travel to Purdue Boilermakers for showdown in Indiana

5 facts about TCU vs. Purdue On Saturday, TCU takes on Purdue. Here are five things you might not know about the match up. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Saturday, TCU takes on Purdue. Here are five things you might not know about the match up.

The TCU Horned Frogs are on the road for the first time this season, traveling to the Purdue Boilermakers for a huge showdown at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Ross-Ade Stadium.

This is just the third meeting between the two programs, and first since 1970. Purdue is 2-0 in the all-time series.

In coach Gary Patterson’s 19-year tenure at TCU, the program has gone 5-2 against Big Ten opponents. The Frogs’ most recent road game against a Big Ten team was a 23-17 victory at Minnesota in the 2015 season opener.

The game is telecast on the Big Ten Network (BTN is channel 405 on DISH, 610 on DirecTV, 1650 on AT&T UVerse, 585 on Verizon FiOS, 794 on Spectrum).

Follow along right here for important updates, scores and highlights from the reporters on the scene.