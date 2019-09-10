TCU football vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU football’s top 5 players in 2019 Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are TCU football's top five players in 2019.

Purdue has Rondale Moore. TCU has Jalen Reagor. Both programs have quarterback questions.

Saturday night’s matchup between TCU and Purdue provides plenty of intrigue and storylines, starting with the stellar receivers in Moore and Reagor. Each will be playing on Sundays in the near future.

But the bigger questions center on the quarterbacks.

The Frogs plan to stick with a two-QB approach with fifth-year senior Alex Delton and true freshman Max Duggan. Purdue, meanwhile, could be without starter Elijah Sindelar (concussion). If Sindelar isn’t cleared, Purdue will go with freshman Jack Plummer.

Here’s everything you need to know going into it --

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CST Saturday

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Rick Pizzo)

TCU Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, Sirius 105, XM 200 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

TCU Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: Purdue opened as 1 1/2-point favorites (over/under 53)

Did you know?

This is the first meeting between TCU and Purdue since 1970. Purdue leads the all-time series 2-0. ... TCU hasn’t played a game in Indiana since 1972, a 21-0 loss at Notre Dame. ... TCU coach Gary Patterson is 5-2 against Big Ten opponents. The last road game against a Big Ten school was a 23-17 TCU victory at Minnesota in 2015. ... The home-and-home series won’t see Purdue visit Fort Worth until the 2030 season.

Prediction

Moore and Reagor are the headliners in this game. But TCU kicker Jonathan Song will be the hero once again. TCU 23, Purdue 20.