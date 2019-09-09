‘He’s a powerful young man.’ Meet Purdue’s Rondale Moore, TCU’s biggest nightmare

AP Photo

Purdue’s Rondale Moore is arguably the best receiver in the country. As a sophomore.

He earned All-America honors as a true freshman last season, posting 1,258 yards receiving on 114 catches with 12 touchdowns. He also scored two rushing TDs.

Moore is off to a stellar start his sophomore season. Through two games, he has 344 yards receiving and two TDs. That puts him on pace for a 2,000-yard season. Moore had 220 yards receiving in Purdue’s 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

TCU is well aware of the challenge it faces containing Moore this Saturday.

“He’s a good player,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said on the Big 12 football coaches teleconference on Monday. “Like anybody else you’ve got to be able to tackle in space. He’s a powerful young man.

“They center their offense around him.”

Patterson said TCU recruited Moore coming out of high school. The Indiana native committed to the University of Texas before changing to Purdue.

Here’s a few clips of what the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Moore can do on the field --