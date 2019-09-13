Big 12 football: Week 3 picks and predictions

ESPN’s College GameDay is going to Iowa State to preview the Cyclones’ showdown with Iowa. AP Photo

The college football season is entering Week 3 with plenty of Big 12 action this week. Baylor is the only team off.

With that, let’s get right into the predictions --

Boston College 38, Kansas 10. The Jayhawks lost at home to Coastal Carolina. They’ll get smoked on the road by a Power Five program.

Mississippi State 35, K-State 31. Chris Klieman suffers his first loss in Starkville.

NC State 28, West Virginia 17. The Mountaineers seem to be in the midst of a lengthy rebuilding project.

Oklahoma State 41, Tulsa 24. Mike Gundy and the Cowboys run away in this in-state showdown.

Iowa State 24, Iowa 23. Brock Purdy leads a thrilling game-winning drive with College GameDay on hand.

TCU 23, Purdue 20. The Frogs win a close one on the road.

Oklahoma 45, UCLA 20. Lincoln Riley is college football’s best offensive mind. Chip Kelly is old news.

Texas 41, Rice 17. The Longhorns get rid of the bad taste in their mouth following the loss to LSU.

Texas Tech 34, Arizona 27. The Matt Wells era is off to a promising start as the Red Raiders win on the road against the Kevin Sumlin-led Wildcats.

Bonus pick

Washington State 48, Houston 38. We’ll take the teacher (Mike Leach) over the student (Dana Holgorsen) in this shootout.