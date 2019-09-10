TCU
Here’s how former TCU players fared on the NFL’s opening weekend
TCU has 15 players on current NFL 53-man rosters. Here’s a look at how it went for the former Frogs in the season-opening weekend --
Ben Banogu, LB Indianapolis: He had a 1/2 sack and two QB hits in his NFL debut, playing 28 snaps on defense in the Colts’ 30-24 loss to the Chargers.
Marcus Cannon, OT New England: He made his 55th career start, although sustained a shoulder injury in the game. The injury is not considered a long-term issue.
L.J. Collier, DE Seattle: Inactive for the season opener.
Andy Dalton, QB Cincinnati: He had a career day, going 35-of-51 passing for 418 yards with two TDs in the Bengals’ 21-20 loss at Seattle. That set career-highs for yards and completions.
Josh Doctson, WR Minnesota: Inactive for the season opener.
Travin Howard, LB L.A. Rams: TCU’s leading tackler in the Gary Patterson era made his NFL debut, playing one snap on defense and 22 on special teams in the Rams’ 30-27 victory at Carolina.
Jerry Hughes, DE Buffalo: He had a team-leading 1.5 sacks for the Bills, along with two QB hits, in the Bills’ 17-16 victory over the Jets.
Joey Hunt, C Seattle: Inactive for the season opener.
Colin Jones, S Carolina: In his eighth season with the Panthers, he played 29 snaps on special teams in the Panthers’ 30-27 loss to the Rams.
Joseph Noteboom, OT L.A. Rams: Noteboom made his first career start at left guard, playing all 77 offensive snaps and seven more on special teams, in the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Panthers.
Matt Pryor, OT Philadelphia: Inactive for the season opener.
Austin Schlottmann, OG Denver: He made his NFL debut on Monday night, playing five snaps on special teams in the Broncos’ 24-16 loss at Oakland.
Ty Summers, LB Green Bay: The seventh-round pick assisted on a special teams tackle. All 19 of his snaps came on special teams in the Packers’ 10-3 victory over Chicago.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT Philadelphia: He was called for two holding penalties in the Eagles’ 32-27 victory over Washington. He finished with 20 snaps on offense and four on special teams.
Jason Verrett, CB San Francisco: Inactive for the season opener.
