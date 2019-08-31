TCU Here’s the latest on TCU’s attempt to get Matthew Baldwin immediate eligibility

Here are TCU’s five quarterbacks TCU football currently has five quarterbacks on it's roster. Here are their stats and playing history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU football currently has five quarterbacks on it's roster. Here are their stats and playing history.

With the season opener kicking off tonight against Arkansas- Pine Bluff, TCU still hasn’t heard any update from the NCAA pertaining to quarterback Matthew Baldwin’s immediate eligibility reconsideration request.

The NCAA denied the initial immediate eligibility waiver filed by TCU on behalf of Baldwin earlier this month, but the school is fighting that decision through the reconsideration request filed more than two weeks ago.

The reconsideration request is a procedural step necessary in order to file a formal appeal. If the NCAA stands by its decision, TCU and Baldwin could then start the appeal process.

New information would have to be presented in order for the NCAA to hear the appeal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The NCAA attempted to strengthen its immediate eligibility requirements this summer by enforcing more strict rules. TCU filed Baldwin’s request after those changes had been made.

But the university could argue that Baldwin should fall under the previous rules because he announced intentions to transfer from Ohio State and enrolled at TCU before the new policy was in place.

In the end, the school and Baldwin are stuck in a holding pattern until the NCAA makes its decision on the reconsideration request.

TCU enters the season with Kansas State graduate transfer Alex Delton and true freshman Max Duggan as the top quarterbacks. Baldwin wouldn’t have been in the mix for an opening-day start because he was limited much of fall camp.

Baldwin tore his ACL during the playoffs his senior season at Austin Lake Travis in 2017, and had a cleanup procedure this summer.

The former 4-star recruit never saw game action as a true freshman last season at Ohio State. He was 20 of 36 for 246 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions in OSU’s spring game before deciding to transfer to TCU.

The immediate eligibility waivers continue to generate headlines in the college football world. Baldwin, as well as former TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson (Missouri), are among the most notable players who have been denied immediate eligibility waivers.

Other high-profile players, though, such as former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell (Miami), incoming Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (Georgia) and Louisville transfer Jordan Travis (Florida State) have been granted waivers.