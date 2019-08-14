No. 4 overall prospect? This preseason list should make TCU’s Jalen Reagor much happier

TCU WR Jalen Reagor’s goal for the 2019 season: ‘I want to win the Biletnikoff’ TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has high expectations after reaching the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore. Reagor is eyeing the Biletnikoff Award next season, which is given to the nation's top receiver. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has high expectations after reaching the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore. Reagor is eyeing the Biletnikoff Award next season, which is given to the nation's top receiver.

TCU receiver Jalen Reagor didn’t get much respect on ESPN’s “best players” of college football list. Reagor went the emoji route to express his feelings, opting for the laugh-out-loud face for being ranked No. 46 on that list.

But Reagor can take solace in another preseason “list” released by Pro Football Focus.

Mike Renner, PFF’s lead draft analyst, released his early big board for the 2020 NFL Draft, and has Reagor ranked No. 4 in the country.

The only players above Reagor? Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

That’s elite company and falls in line with The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler projecting Reagor as a Top 15 pick in next year’s draft.

Renner wrote of Reagor, “The 5-foot-11 wideout’s 15 contested catches last season are the seventh-most of any returning receiver in college football.”

Reagor is coming off a sensational sophomore season in which he had 1,061 yards receiving on 72 receptions despite TCU using four different quarterbacks on the season. Of his 72 catches, 44 went for either a first down or touchdown.

Reagor has been named to the preseason All-Big 12 team going into this season, and is on watch lists for the Maxwell Award (nation’s best player), Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top receiver), Walter Camp Player of the Year and Paul Hornung Award (nation’s most versatile player).

So it’s understandable why Reagor had beef when ESPN released its Top 50 players, and he found himself at No. 46 behind a handful of other receivers.

Reagor wasn’t the lone TCU player on PFF’s early big board, either. Cornerback Jeff Gladney checked in at No. 43.

On Gladney, Renner wrote: “Gladney allowed completions on only seven of his 43 targets that came 10+ yards downfield last year.”

The only TCU player who may have felt “jilted” by this list would be offensive tackle Lucas Niang, who is a highly-regarded prospect that has a chance to be a Top 50 selection next spring.

TCU opens its season on Aug. 31 against Arkansas- Pine Bluff.