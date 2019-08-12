Less heat, more sleep: TCU’s reaping benefits of adjusted fall camp schedule

TCU football cranks up the heat during practice at fall camp Texas Christian University football team hit the field hard for Day 2 of fall camp in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Christian University football team hit the field hard for Day 2 of fall camp in Fort Worth.

A one hour shift is making a noticeable difference during TCU’s fall camp. At least coach Gary Patterson thinks so.

Patterson moved fall camp practices from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. as in years past and is seeing a difference.

“From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the wind never blows,” Patterson said. “After 6 p.m., the breeze starts coming in. All of my older guys who played before think I’m cheating these guys now.”

The 59-year-old Patterson smiled and added: “I didn’t do it for them. I did it for me. This is my 60 rule.”

Another benefit is players getting more sleep with practice and meetings ending at a later time. Instead of looking for something to do at night, the players simply should want to go to bed. Also, they don’t have to get up as early as in years past.

“You gain sleep on the morning side,” Patterson said. “Younger guys don’t go to sleep. You can’t go on four or five hours, none of us can.”

Asked if he’s getting more sleep himself with the schedule change, Patterson said: “Yeah, cause we’re getting up later.”

All of it has paid off as the Frogs’ being their final week of fall camp. TCU had its first scrimmage last Saturday, and will have a couple more scrimmages on Wednesday and next Saturday.

TCU will get into its normal week schedule starting the week of Aug. 19. Classes start for the players on Aug. 26, and the season opener is Aug. 31 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.