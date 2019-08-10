If beer sales give TCU football games better atmosphere, Gary Patterson will be happy

TCU coach Gary Patterson talks QB battle, injuries following scrimmage TCU held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and is feeling good about the 2019 season. Coach Gary Patterson updated the QB battle, injuries and more afterward. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and is feeling good about the 2019 season. Coach Gary Patterson updated the QB battle, injuries and more afterward.

TCU coach Gary Patterson just wants to have a home-field advantage.

If selling beer creates a better atmosphere at Amon G. Carter Stadium, he’s all for the school’s decision to start selling beer at games this fall.

“I just want home-field advantage,” Patterson said following the team’s first scrimmage Saturday. “If it helps fans be happier, then great. If it doesn’t help them be happier, then not great.”

TCU will become the latest school in the Big 12 to sell beer at football games, and athletic director Jeremiah Donati feels a byproduct from the decision will be a better crowd after halftime.

TCU is eliminating its in-and-out policy with the beer sales, something that isn’t sitting well with a handful of fans who have grown accustomed to returning to their tailgates at halftime. But this decision should create a more lively atmosphere to start the third quarter.

Instead of fans lingering at their tailgates into the third quarter, they’ll be in the stadium.

At the end of the day, Patterson is going to support whatever decision Donati and the university feel is best for the game-day experience.

And hopefully it’ll help the football program.

“I’m going to support what they want,” Patterson said. “If I have a true opinion about it, then I’ll tell them.

“My job is to win games.”