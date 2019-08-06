Beer me! TCU to sell beer at football games, eliminate in-and-out policy

Amon G. Carter Stadium is pictured in this file photo. AP

Beer is coming to TCU football games this season.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati made the announcement on Tuesday via social media that the school will be selling beer at Amon G. Carter Stadium this fall, joining several other Big 12 schools that do so.

The countdown rolls on️ Today I am excited to announce we will now make beer available for purchase to the public throughout the stadium. We look forward to seeing @MillerCoors and @sodexoUSA deliver a great experience for our fans️ #GoFrogs #CountdownToKickoff pic.twitter.com/CaPrbb0KnB — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) August 6, 2019

“I am excited to announce we will begin selling beer throughout Amon G. Carter Stadium beginning with our home opener versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff on August 31,” Donati said. “Based on the overwhelming feedback from our season-ticket holders and constituents, we believe this addition will significantly enhance the overall game-day experience for our fans. As always, fan safety is a top priority to us and we will employ best practices to ensure the program is administered in observance of all appropriate safety protocols.”

TCU will have about eight different beer selections available, including hard seltzer. The price point has not been disclosed yet.

Previously, alcohol had only been permitted in suites and premier-ticket areas at TCU games.

Schools across the country are looking at ways to improve fan experience, and providing beer in the stadium is something that appeals to a number of college football fans. Other Big 12 schools that sell beer include Texas, Texas Tech, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

One of the downsides to this development, though, is that TCU will do away with its in-and-out privileges for fans, much it like it did for baseball games when it started selling beer at Lupton Stadium in 2018. Fans who leave the stadium during the game will need a new ticket to re-enter.

Time will tell what kind of impact this has, but it’s all geared toward improving the fan experience. Donati has been unveiling new changes to the football game-day experience each day this month in what the school’s touting “#ADJD 30-Day Fan Countdown.”

Other items have been allowing fans to vote from four different uniform combinations for the season-opener against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Aug. 31; the new video board; the new jerseys being available to purchase at the team store inside the stadium; an on-field countdown clock so fans know how much time is left during timeouts; and the Nov. 9 game vs. Baylor celebrating local veterans as part of “Heroes Day.”