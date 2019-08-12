‘He brings great energy.’ Former QB Kenny Hill becoming valuable member of TCU staff

Former TCU QB Kenny Hill talks transition to coaching TCU quarterback Kenny Hill is serving as a student coach this season for the Frogs. He talks about that transition and his playing days ahead. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU quarterback Kenny Hill is serving as a student coach this season for the Frogs. He talks about that transition and his playing days ahead.

Alex Delton couldn’t have chosen a better mentor than Kenny Hill to learn the TCU offense.

“Kenny’s great,” Delton said. “He’s kind of like my big brother. He’s been a great help to me.”

Hill, TCU’s quarterback in the 2016-17 seasons, is serving as a graduate assistant on Gary Patterson’s staff this season. It’s a continuation of what Hill did last year as a student assistant on the staff.

Hill is a valuable voice in the quarterbacks room, as he knows as well as anyone what co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie demands out of that position. He isn’t that far removed from his playing days, either, which allows him to connect and communicate easily with the players.

Heck, Hill and Delton were the starting quarterbacks when TCU knocked off Kansas State 26-6 in 2017. Hill passed for 297 yards that day, while Delton threw for 146 yards.

“He’s helped me, along with Coach Cumbie obviously, learn the offense and break things down piece by piece and have that peer talk,” Delton said. “Instead of it always being a coach figure, having him break things down in simpler terms has helped me out. I can’t say enough positive things about him as a player and then as a coach.

“I’m excited to continue to work with him. Hopefully we can get this thing rolling.”

TCU’s offense fared well with Hill. He threw for 3,208 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2016, leading the Frogs to the Liberty Bowl. In 2017, Hill threw for 3,152 yards with 23 TDs and eight interceptions in leading TCU to an Alamo Bowl victory and No. 9 ranking at the end of the season.

In 26 starts over his two seasons, Hill went 16-10. His 40 passing touchdowns in two seasons are tied for fifth-most in TCU history.

Much like Delton, Cumbie appreciates having Hill around and helping coach up the QBs.

“He knows how I want the quarterbacks coached in terms of teaching and progressions,” Cumbie said. “He just recently played the position, so I think the guys are really comfortable coming to him. How do you read that? What was it like for you? Those recent experiences that he has, they’re still fresh. They saw him play and he can really be a factor that way and helping those guys.

“He brings great energy too. He’s having fun doing it.”

Hill had a stellar career at Southlake Carroll, earning 2012 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year honors and being named to the Star-Telegram’s first-team Super Team. He started his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to TCU.

Hill told the Star-Telegram after last season that he had caught the coaching bug, and wanted to pursue a career in it. So far, so good.

“I loved it,” Hill said. “It was everything I kind of hoped it’d be. It was a good time. Me and the quarterbacks? We all jelled.”