Former TCU standout L.J. Collier carted off field at Seahawks camp
Former TCU defensive end L.J. Collier was carted off the field after sustaining an apparent lower-leg injury during Seattle Seahawks camp today.
Not much information is known at this time, but a source said it’s looking like an ankle injury for Collier.
Gregg Bell, Seahawks writer for The News Tribune in Tacoma, Washington, talked with left tackle Duane Brown about Collier’s injury after practice.
“He looked like he was in a lot of pain,” Brown said. “I’m hoping he’s all right.”
Collier joined the Seahawks as their first-round pick in last spring’s NFL Draft. He had a standout senior season at TCU, and then boosted his draft stock substantially with solid showings at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.
Collier had career-highs in sacks (six) and tackles for loss (11.5) in earning All-Big 12 honors at TCU last season. He is one of 23 players with TCU ties in an NFL camp.
