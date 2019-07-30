Former TCU standout L.J. Collier carted off field at Seahawks camp

Meet TCU DE L.J. Collier, rising NFL prospect TCU defensive end L.J. Collier has seen his NFL Draft stock improve since his senior season ended. Collier is a possible a first-round pick in this week's draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU defensive end L.J. Collier has seen his NFL Draft stock improve since his senior season ended. Collier is a possible a first-round pick in this week's draft.

Former TCU defensive end L.J. Collier was carted off the field after sustaining an apparent lower-leg injury during Seattle Seahawks camp today.

Not much information is known at this time, but a source said it’s looking like an ankle injury for Collier.

Gregg Bell, Seahawks writer for The News Tribune in Tacoma, Washington, talked with left tackle Duane Brown about Collier’s injury after practice.

“He looked like he was in a lot of pain,” Brown said. “I’m hoping he’s all right.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

LT Duane Brown was opposite side of first-round pick L.J. Collier when rookie went down with leg injury, then went inside on a cart. “He looked like he was in a lot of pain. I’m hoping he’s all right.” #Seahawks @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2019

Collier joined the Seahawks as their first-round pick in last spring’s NFL Draft. He had a standout senior season at TCU, and then boosted his draft stock substantially with solid showings at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

Collier had career-highs in sacks (six) and tackles for loss (11.5) in earning All-Big 12 honors at TCU last season. He is one of 23 players with TCU ties in an NFL camp.