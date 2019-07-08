TCU
Former TCU, KU coach lands offensive coordinator position with XFL team
Doug Meacham has landed his next coaching gig.
Meacham, the Arlington Sam Houston product who went on to become offensive coordinator for colleges such as TCU and Kansas, is joining the XFL team based in St. Louis as its offensive coordinator.
Meacham served in that capacity for KU last season before being fired midseason. Prior to joining KU, Meacham served as TCU’s co-offensive coordinator from 2014-16.
The Frogs ranked among the top offensive attacks in Meacham’s three seasons. Meacham has also had coaching stints at Houston and Oklahoma State, among others.
