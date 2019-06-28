This former TCU basketball player is transferring to SMU. But when will he be eligible?

TCU’s Kendric Davis: I want to leave as the program’s winningest player TCU freshman point guard Kendric Davis has found his zone of late for the Frogs. And Davis is focused on wins, not statistics, in his college career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU freshman point guard Kendric Davis has found his zone of late for the Frogs. And Davis is focused on wins, not statistics, in his college career.

Former TCU guard Kendric Davis is expected to seek an immediate eligibility waiver to play next season at SMU, rather than sitting out the customary one year under NCAA rules.

It’s unknown the exact case Davis and SMU will present for grounds to obtain immediate eligibility.

The NCAA requires student athletes to demonstrate “documented mitigating circumstances outside of the student-athlete’s control and directly impacts the health, safety or well-being of the student-athlete.”

The NCAA Division I council approved new language and adjustments to the policy on Wednesday to make it more difficult for student athletes to obtain waivers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At the end of the day, it’s not surprising to see Davis or any transfer try and get a waiver for immediate eligibility.

Davis announced his intentions to transfer from TCU earlier this month after a promising true freshman season.

He played in all 37 games with two starts and averaged 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

SMU coach Tim Jankovich expressed excitement about landing Davis during the transfer process.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kendric to SMU,” Jankovich said in a statement. “He is a dynamic playmaker and proven winner that makes everyone around him better. We feel that his toughness and competitiveness, along with his skill on both ends of the floor, will make him a major factor at SMU.”