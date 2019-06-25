TCU lands local 3-star offensive lineman; Horned Frogs with 9 verbal commits for 2020

Justin Northwest 2020 OT Michael Nichols committed to TCU, Monday June 24, 2019. Courtesy

Justin Northwest 3-star offensive tackle Michael Nichols announced his commitment to TCU on Monday via Twitter.

“Excited to announce that I am committed to TCU,” he said in the tweet.

Nichols becomes the ninth 2020 commit for Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs. He joins James Sylvester (Newton HS), Keontae Jenkins (Virginia Beach, VA), Danny Gray (Blinn College), Altrique Barlow (Virginia Beach, VA), Eli Williams (Sapulpa, OK), Caleb Medford (Henderson HS), Dominic Richardson (Oklahoma City) and Blake Nowell (Ardmore, OK).

Nichols, listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, also considered Baylor, SMU, Central Arkansas and Louisiana-Monroe.

The Frogs are looking to add at least two more at minimum for the class, according to Jeremy Clark of 247Sports.

According to Clark, Nichols visited TCU three times in June, first at a mini-camp on June 7, which earned him the offer three days later. He made a visit again the following week and finally on June 20.

Nichols is ranked as the No. 67 OT in the nation and No. 117 overall player in Texas, per 247Sports.