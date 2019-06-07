TCU’s Longmire finishes fourth at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

TCU junior Destiny Longmire used a career best to finish fourth in the long jump and earn First Team All-America honors Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

All five of Longmire’s legal jumps on Thursday beat her previous career best of 6.39m (20-11.75). Longmire’s first jump of the night was 6.51m (21-4.25), which put her in third place after three jumps. Her best jump of the night and her career was 6.55m (21-6) in her fifth attempt.

It was Longmire’s third All-America honor as she finished fourth in the long jump at the indoor championships this season and then she finished 14th at the outdoor championships last season as a sophomore at San Jose State.

Yanis David of Florida won the national championship with a jump of 6.84m (22-5.25). Of the top eight that made it to the awards stand, six recorded personal bests.