Patterson, Beltre, Charlotte Jones Anderson on ballot for 2020 Texas Sports Hall of Fame

A member of the 3,000-hit club. A college football coach that already has a statue of himself on campus. A woman who has become a powerful executive in the NFL.

The 2020 Texas Sports Hall of Fame ballot has plenty of headliners with Dallas-Fort Worth ties, including Rangers great Adrian Beltre, TCU football coach Gary Patterson and Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones Anderson.

Beltre is bound for the Baseball Hall of Fame one day, but had the best years of his career with the Rangers. Patterson is still considered among the top coaches in college football, reaching a bowl game in 16 of 18 seasons and is within reach of joining the 200-win club with 167 so far in his career. And Jones Anderson remains a strong voice in building the Cowboys brand as well as the NFL.

Other notable names on the 2020 primary ballot include Baylor’s Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III; former UT football greats Priest Holmes, Derrick Johnson and Colt McCoy; former Olympic gold medal gymnast Carly Patterson; and current Houston Texans defensive star J.J. Watt.

The 2020 class will be voted on later this year, and inducted next March.

The rest of the primary ballot:

Leroy Burrell – Houston, TX – Track & Field – University of Houston

Michelle Carter – Red Oak, TX – Track & Field – University of Texas

Donald Driver – Houston, TX – Wide Receiver – Green Bay Packers

Ken Hitchcock – Dallas, TX – Hockey Coach - Dallas Stars

Wes Kittley - Lubbock, TX – Track & Field Coach – Texas Tech University

Kelly Krauskopf – Corpus Christi, TX – Basketball – Indiana Pacers

Shane Lechler – East Bernard, TX – Football – Texas A&M University

Jackie Sherrill – Texas A&M – Football Coach

Christa Williams – Spring, TX – Softball

Teresa Weatherspoon – Pineland, TX – Basketball – New York Liberty

Sophia Young – Waco, TX - Basketball - Baylor University

The 2020 veterans ballot, meanwhile, includes names such as former Cowboys great Tony Dorsett and former TCU football player (and Fort Worth Arlington Heights product) Mike Renfro.

The rest of the veterans ballot:

Robert Brazile – Houston, TX – Football - Houston Oilers

Jose Cruz – Houston, TX – Baseball – Houston Astros

Suzie Snider Eppers – Waco, TX – Basketball, Track & Field – Baylor University

Jerry Gray – Lubbock, TX – Football – University of Texas

Roy Hofheinz – Houston, TX – Baseball – Houston Astros

Johnny “Lam” Jones – Lampasas, TX – Football, Track & Field – University of Texas

John Newcombe – New Braunfels, TX - Tennis

Johnny Roland – Corpus Christi, TX – Football – Missouri – St. Louis Cardinals

Jerry Sisemore – Plainview, TX – Football - University of Texas

Francie Larrieu Smith – Southwestern University – Track Coach