More details emerge from the arrest of TCU RB Sewo Oloniula

TCU running back Sewo Olonilua was arrested on May 14, 2019 on felony drug charges in Huntsville, Texas. Olonilua is entering his senior season, and earned MVP honors in the Cheez-It Bowl.

More details have emerged from the arrest of TCU running back Sewo Olonilua earlier this month in Hunstville, Texas.

Police said they found marijuana edibles, a vape pen with a cartridge containing THC and a gold grinder with marijuana residue in Olonilua’s vehicle, according to an arrest report obtained by theStar-Telegram.

Olonilua had been pulled over on a traffic stop for a defective/non-working license plate light on his 2010 Toyota Camry at 8:54 p.m. on May 14, when the officer “immediately detected strong odor of marijuana,” according to the report.

Olonilua, according to the officer, stated “please, please” several times before getting out of the vehicle.

That’s when the officer discovered a vape pen containing a brown liquid substance on the front passenger seat, and determined it was liquid THC. He then saw a black plastic bag in the rear seat containing Rice Krispies Treats that had a label saying it contained “300 MG of THC,” also known as marijuana edibles.

The officer also wrote on his statement that he saw a gold metal grinder containing marijuana residue.

Olonilua faces charges of a third-degree felony for possession of controlled substances of greater than or equal to 1 gram and less than 4 grams. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

If convicted, the charges can carry between two and 10 years in prison.





The Walker County District Attorney’s office will determine whether to proceed with the charges. A grand jury meets at the end of every month, although it’s unknown whether Olonilua’s case will be brought before the grand jury this month.

TCU is still reviewing the situation, and has yet to discipline Olonilua.

Olonilua, a Kingwood product who has graduated from TCU, is expected to be part of a dynamic backfield for the Frogs next season. He capped his junior season by being named the Cheez-It Bowl offensive MVP, rushing for 194 yards in TCU’s victory over Cal.

For his career, Olonilua has rushed for 1,087 yards on 214 carries with 10 touchdowns in 40 games played.

TCU opens its season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.